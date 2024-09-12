Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $12.50 at Bank of America

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

ROIV opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 630,712 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 318.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 40.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

