Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

