Rotork (LON:ROR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 370 ($4.84) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 365 ($4.77).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

ROR stock opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,335.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 286.40 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 363 ($4.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 335.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Rotork’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

