Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.18.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.8793284 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.