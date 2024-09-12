Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target to $13.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

GATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of GATO opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $902.12 million, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

