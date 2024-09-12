Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.21.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.23 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

