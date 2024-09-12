Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$33.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 267.89% from the stock’s current price.
FIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Filo Mining
Filo Mining Price Performance
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07. Equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.