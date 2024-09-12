Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $6.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

