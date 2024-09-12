Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $142.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of RY opened at $123.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after buying an additional 106,531 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

