Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of NVR worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 30.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,085.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8,576.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,984.88. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

