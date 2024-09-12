Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $23,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 187.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 106.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9,411.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GWW opened at $988.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $956.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $954.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

