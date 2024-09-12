Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 118,761 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,761 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $548,013,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

