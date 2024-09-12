Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,662 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of CareTrust REIT worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after buying an additional 2,376,832 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $41,763,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,656,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,640,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $20,047,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.10.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

