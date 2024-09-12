Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,222 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Flutter Entertainment worth $23,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $220.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.85. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

