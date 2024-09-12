Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.67 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 155.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 167,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 63.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $115.82.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.