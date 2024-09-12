Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.01 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 471.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,440 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE TAP opened at $53.84 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

