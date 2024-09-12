Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.50 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,119.31 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,074.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,006.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
