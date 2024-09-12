Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.86 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

