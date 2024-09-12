Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

