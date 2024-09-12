Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.52 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $706.36 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $707.03 and its 200 day moving average is $683.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

