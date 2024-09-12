Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.20 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,095 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $230.87 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.20.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

