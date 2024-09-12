Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.44 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $118.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

