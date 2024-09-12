Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.38.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $336.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $145.76 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of -502.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

