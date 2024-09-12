Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $18 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,995,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $209.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $210.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.