Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 111 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $514,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $435.77 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $450.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

