Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,547 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day moving average of $216.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $242.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

