Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 100,910 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,910 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

