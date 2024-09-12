Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,537 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

RSG stock opened at $204.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

