Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,832 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.