Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 223,899 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,899 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

TD opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

