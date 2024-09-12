Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 301,971 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,971 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $26,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Cinemark by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

