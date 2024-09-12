Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 49,272 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,272 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

