Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 59,035 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,035 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

