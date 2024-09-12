Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,116 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of argenx worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $537.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.26. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $554.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

