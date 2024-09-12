Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $185.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

