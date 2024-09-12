Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

