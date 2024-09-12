Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBRK. Truist Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $5,613,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

