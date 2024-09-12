Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,034,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,122,259 shares.The stock last traded at $31.57 and had previously closed at $31.58.

RBRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Rubrik Stock Up 6.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

