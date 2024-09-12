Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $29.85. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rubrik shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 720,005 shares.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,111,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,730,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $6,287,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

