Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $918.50

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 918.50 ($12.01) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.81), with a volume of 1363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.77).

Safestore Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 830.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 806.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

