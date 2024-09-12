Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 976,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,233,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.
Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative return on equity of 542.31% and a negative net margin of 2,494.21%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.
Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.
