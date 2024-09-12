SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Trading Up 1.1%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75. 19,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 27,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
SAI.TECH Global Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
SAI.TECH Global Company Profile
SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SAI.TECH Global
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.