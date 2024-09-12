Samir Desai Sells 19,041 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

