Samir Desai Sells 19,041 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:ANF opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the period.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
