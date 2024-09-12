Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.29, but opened at $45.29. Samsara shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 1,806,662 shares.

Specifically, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $236,878.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,198.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,736,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

