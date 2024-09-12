Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,334,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

