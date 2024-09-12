Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.