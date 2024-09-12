SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Critical Contrast

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SAP and Skillsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 1 8 0 2.89 Skillsoft 0 1 3 0 2.75

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $232.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Skillsoft has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 181.62%. Given Skillsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than SAP.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

SAP has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SAP and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 7.74% 10.98% 6.75% Skillsoft -60.99% -34.02% -8.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAP and Skillsoft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $33.77 billion N/A $6.64 billion $4.61 47.18 Skillsoft $545.48 million 0.20 -$349.29 million ($41.25) -0.32

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Skillsoft. Skillsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Skillsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats Skillsoft on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas. This segment also offers Percipio, an AI-driven online learning platform that delivers a learning experience through SaaS solutions. Its Instructor-Led Training segment provides training solutions, including information technology and business skills for corporations and their employees by guiding its customers throughout their lifelong technology learning journey by offering relevant and up-to-date skills training through instructor-led and self-paced, vendor certified, and other proprietary offerings. The company markets and sells their offerings to businesses of many sizes, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

