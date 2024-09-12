SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SAP opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

