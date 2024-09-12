Savant Capital LLC Acquires 298 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $153.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

