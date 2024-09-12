Savant Capital LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 240.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,675 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.